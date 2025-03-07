Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

