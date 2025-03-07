Callan Family Office LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,669.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $16,994,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $714.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $732.88 and a 200-day moving average of $749.78. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

