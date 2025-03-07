Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $256.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.80. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

