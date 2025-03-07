Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 1,628,524 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 145.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 466,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 276,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,959. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

