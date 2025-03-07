Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $81.25

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

