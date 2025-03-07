Broadcom’s (AVGO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,974,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,587,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $871.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

