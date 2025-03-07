Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

