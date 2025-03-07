Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Breedon Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BREE stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 483.50 ($6.23). 812,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 435.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 356 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 501 ($6.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BREE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.41) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

