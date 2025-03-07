Bradyco Inc. Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bradyco Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,216.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.