BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tania Wingfield Sells 24,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4 %

BWA stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

