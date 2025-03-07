Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Patrick M. Hafner Sells 9,555 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance
Shares of BLMN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13.
Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -40.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
