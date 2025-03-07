Best Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, and MasTec are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or provide renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or bioenergy. Investing in these stocks means supporting firms that aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower environmental impact by promoting sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 3,477,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,090. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 3,092,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,553. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,358. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,456. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 12,374,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,778,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. 566,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,696. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.97. 976,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. MasTec has a 52-week low of $82.29 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

Read More