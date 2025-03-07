Best Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, Shell, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that produce, distribute, or develop technologies related to hydrogen as a clean energy source. These companies may be involved in hydrogen fuel production, fuel cell technology, and establishing the infrastructure required for hydrogen energy systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,928,607. The firm has a market cap of $476.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.91. 781,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.24. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,431,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,480. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,166. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.88 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

