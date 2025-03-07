Best Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These companies may range from fintech startups to large enterprises integrating blockchain to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in their operations, allowing investors to gain exposure to the growing digital ledger ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.73. 4,358,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,724. Oracle has a one year low of $111.18 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 25,542,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 15,555,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,341,918. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

