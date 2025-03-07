Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 358.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 3.10. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $190.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

