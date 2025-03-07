Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $4.04 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $381.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

