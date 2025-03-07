Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Bradyco Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

