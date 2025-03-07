Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,085,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,400,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,989,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

