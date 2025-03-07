Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $45.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Beaten Down Stocks With Quality Fundamentals and Outlook
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.