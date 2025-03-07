BBR Partners LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $215.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

