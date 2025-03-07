BBR Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.8% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $72.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

