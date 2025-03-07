BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BBB Foods by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after buying an additional 490,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBBB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 132,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BBB Foods has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $35.22.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

