Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

