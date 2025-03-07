Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,572 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,883.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 76,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $179.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total transaction of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.