Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s Why

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.61. 356,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 158,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77.

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 456,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

