Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Releases Earnings Results

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.
Bancorp 34 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.35.
About Bancorp 34
