Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Releases Earnings Results

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

