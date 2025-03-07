Banco de Chile (BCH) to Issue Dividend of $2.10 on April 3rd

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.1037 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Banco de Chile has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.9% annually over the last three years.
Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $26.91 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
