B. Riley Has Bullish Outlook for Burford Capital Q4 Earnings

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.44. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Burford Capital

In related news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 691,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 582,514 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 107,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $17,980,000.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.