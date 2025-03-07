Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 233,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,338,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Azul by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

