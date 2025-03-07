Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.