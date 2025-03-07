Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 86,858 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 810.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,858 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.