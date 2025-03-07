Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,132,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

