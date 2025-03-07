Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

