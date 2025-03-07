Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,220 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.09 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

