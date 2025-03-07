Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

