Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.17. 24,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36. The company has a market cap of C$498.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

