Atria Investments Inc Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $98.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

