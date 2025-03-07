Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.90 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.09). Approximately 62,622,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 5,350,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The firm has a market cap of £773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

