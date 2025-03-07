Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 521.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329,399 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

