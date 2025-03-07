Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

