Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

