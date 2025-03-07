Arizona State Retirement System Sells 531 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

