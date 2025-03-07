Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 279 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AXON opened at $499.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $726.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

