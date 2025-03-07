Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,908 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

