Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $308.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.83.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

