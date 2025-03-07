Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading Down 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 346,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 121,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

