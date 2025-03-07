Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $1,220,666.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,099.68. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 357.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 7.2 %

AGX traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 206,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,830. Argan has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.