Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.62), with a volume of 264564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.65).
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of £19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
