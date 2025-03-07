ArchLoot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.99 Million (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArchLoot has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

Buying and Selling ArchLoot

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 646,909,082.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.13055205 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,174,460.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

