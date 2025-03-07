AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $278.60 and last traded at $264.83. 4,542,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,984,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.29.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.13 and its 200 day moving average is $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,447 shares of company stock worth $140,537,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

